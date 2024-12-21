Mutamba appointed Police chief

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba as the new Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, following the retirement of Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga.

The appointment is with effect from January 1, 2025.

Comm-Gen Matanga’s retirement takes effect from December 31, 2024.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said: “In terms of Section 221(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba as Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”

In a separate statement, Dr Rushwaya announced the retirement of Comm-Gen Matanga.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in term of Section 340 (1)(f) as read with Section 221 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, retired Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga from the post of Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The retirement is with effect from after duty on 31st December 2024,” he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga was born on February 5, 1962.

He took over as the Police Commissioner-General on a caretaker basis in December 2017 from Comm-Gen Augustine Chihuri. He was then officially appointed as Comm-Gen on February 12, 2018 by President Mnangagwa.

Comm Gen Matanga joined the police in 1982 and was Deputy Commissioner General since 1992.