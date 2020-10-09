Source: Tapiwa Makore’s murderers must be executed: MP – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VENERANDA LANGA

ZANU PF legislator for Mhangura, Precious Masango yesterday raised a matter of privilege in the National Assembly over the recent gruesome murder of a seven-year-old Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore by his uncle and name-sake, for suspected ritual purposes.

Masango said as the world commemorates the Death Penalty Day tomorrow, Zimbabweans should reconsider the abolition of the death penalty taking into cognisance the spike in cases of child murders.

Parliament has been debating a motion which was moved by recalled MDC Alliance MP Dorcas Sibanda on the abolition of the death penalty.

Sibanda argued that the death penalty was barbaric, does not necessarily stop crime, and those death row prisoners experienced trauma as they awaited execution.

Generally, the motion has generated debate among MPs, with some who had their close relatives murdered, saying the death penalty should stay.

“As we commemorate the Death Penalty Day on October 10, we must also consider that it is not a secret that Tapiwa Makore was murdered and the manner in which he was executed leaves women in tears,” Masango said.

“Today as a country, we are dumbfounded by the death of Makore and my prayer is for justice to prevail.

“Those that killed Tapiwa have a right to life, but should we commemorate the Death Penalty Day knowing that children are being murdered? I think that these child murderers should be executed and we must reflect on this as we commemorate the Death Penalty Day.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi would inform the House on the measures to be taken by the Executive to ensure that the death penalty is abolished.

“The President Emmerson Mnangagwa is averse to the death penalty. You will need to move that the law be amended accordingly,” Mudenda said.

But Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya said: “She is asking us Zimbabweans to reflect our position over the death penalty and how we can commemorate the day when there is a shadow of death of children in Murewa and recently in Shamva and Zvimba.”