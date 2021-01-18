Source: Three drown in canoe incident | The Herald

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Three people were swept away and drowned last Wednesday when a makeshift canoe they were using to cross Munyati River capsized.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said their bodies have since been retrieved and their next of kin notified.

Robert Mapfumo (30), Calisto Ruvazhe (32) and Kenneth Paraffin (33), all of Mhondoro, were crossing the river at around 3pm while on their way home from work.

Ward 2 councillor Tichaona Rodgers Nhari said the trio was employed by Africa Chrome Fields and they were dropped at the crossing point by a company vehicle.

“We urge people to refrain from crossing flooded rivers as attempting to cross such rivers results in unnecessary loss of life. This incident could have been avoided,” said Inspector Mahoko.