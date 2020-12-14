Source: TIMB boss Matibiri steps down – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) is in the hunt for a chief executive to replace Andrew Matibiri who is stepping down next year after being at the helm for the last 15 years.

BY KUDZAI KUWAZA AND FIDELITY MHLANGA

The board has contracted Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC) to search for the new chief.

“Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd has been contracted by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board to assist with the recruitment and selection of a suitable candidate for the position of chief executive officer,” IPC said in a vacancy advert flighted in the mainstream media.

“The CEO is accountable for leading the business thorough the initiation and implementation of strategies to unlock its full potential through the effective utilisation of the material, financial and human resources, and supervision of all operational units.”

TIMB chairperson Pat Devenish said Matibiri’s tenure as chief executive would end in April next year and he could not reapply for the post.

“Matibiri’s tenure as CEO at TIMB is ending in April 2021; he has been CEO for the board for 15 years. He is not eligible to reapply for the post,” Devenish told NewsDay.

“According to government regulations a CEO for a parastatal must serve for 10 years. But he was fortunate that when he came in, the 10-year cap was not yet effected.”

According to data from the TIMB, 180,8 million kilogrammes valued at US$452,3 million was delivered to the country’s contract and auction floors during the 2020 season which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the same period last year, 240 million kg valued US$479 million went under the hammer. This year’s average price at US$2,50 per kg was 25% firmer than last year’s US$1,99 per kg.

It was a unique season with set guidelines by TIMB where floors accepted tobacco deliveries between 6am and 5pm.

Farmers on the floors and outside were broken into small groups of less than the prescribed maximum of 20 growers.

In 2018, the average tobacco price was at US$2,92, in 2017 it was US$2,96, while in 2016 and 2015 it stood at US$2,95.

The Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA) market report noted that although prices were firmer than 2019, they were well below the 2018 ones.

“With lower historical prices and a fixed exchange rate for 60% for the season, there was very little viability from tobacco this season. Sadly, inconsistent policy has contributed to this,” ZTA said.