Source: UBH records fewer COVID-19 admissions – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICA SIBANDA

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has registered a huge drop in COVID-19 admissions in recent weeks compared to last month, a hospital official said yesterday.

UBH acting chief executive officer (CEO) Naracacious Dzvanga made the remarks during the hand over of 200 donated cases of biscuits by Arenel (Pvt) Ltd to the hospital.

Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital also benefited from a donation sourced by Hospitals and Prison Care Ministries International.

“Certainly, I don’t want to say the rates are going down, I would rather say the admissions have gone down.

“At the peak of the second wave, we were experiencing frightening COVID-19 cases.

“It was four weeks back but now, the admissions are very low,” Dzvanga said.

Vice-President and Health and Child Care minister, Constantino Chiwenga announced a strict 31-day lockdown in January when a second wave of COVID-19 swept across the country, resulting in a spike in confirmed cases and fatalities.

On Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa relaxed the lockdown regulations, to among others, allow business to reopen after months of closure.

This followed a fall in COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths.

Dzvanga added: “Most of these patients who contract COVID-19 actually survive because it is in the same category as the flu virus.

“But institutions like UBH take care of the extreme cases, the very severe ones and those are certainly on the decline in terms of numbers and in terms of deaths.”

He said the facility currently had five hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

“The current number of COVID-19 patients that we have here is five, and the grand total is sitting around 267 since December 3, last year.

“COVID-19 cumulative cases are at 269,” he said.

UBH is one of the city’s four COVID-19 treatment centres.

Others are Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, the Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB), the Catholic-run Mater Dei Hospital and State-run Ekusileni Medical Centre which is government run.

Ekusileni Medical Centre is, however, still not operational.