UPDATED: A-Level results out

Maxwell Tapatapa Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has released the 2020 A-level results.

Addressing a media conference in Harare this afternoon, ZIMSEC board chair Eddie Mwenje said the pass rate for this year declined by 2.1 percent compared to the previous year.

However, Prof Mwenje applauded learners’ performance saying it was good despite the fact that learners barely attended school due to covid-19 lockdowns.