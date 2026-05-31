Source: Vimbai Chikwenhere takes over as new Auditor-General – herald

Business Reporter

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA has appointed Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere as the new Auditor-General.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently indicated during a parliamentary presentation in February this year that Mrs Chikwenhere’s appointment was effective May 18, 2026.

Minister Ncube highlighted her credentials as a chartered accountant and her professional audit background at Ernst & Young.

“I move that we raise that whereas Section 310(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that the Auditor-General be appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament; and whereas the President has nominated Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere for appointment as Auditor-General,” he said.

“A few words about this recommendation to this august House, Madam Chair. I think that the Public Accounts Committee has considered this matter and I am sure they will respond . . .”

Mrs Chikwenhere succeeded Ms Rheah Kujinga as the Auditor-General of Zimbabwe.

Ms Kujinga had been serving in an acting capacity since the long-serving substantive Auditor-General, Mrs Mildred Chiri, retired in March 2023.

Minister Ncube said Mrs Chikwenhere was well-suited for the office, citing her qualifications as appropriate for the critical role.

“Now, therefore, in terms of Section 310(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, this House resolves that the aforesaid proposed appointment of Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere is hereby approved.

“This individual or candidate, Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere, is a chartered accountant and, therefore, appropriately qualified for the position at hand of Auditor-General. She is a lady, as you can imagine, Vimbai, and she has experience,” Minister Ncube said.

“She cut her teeth with Ernst & Young here in Zimbabwe, where she was assigned to various positions in the audit profession within the firm.”

The Auditor-General’s Office is responsible for auditing Government agencies, such as local authorities, State enterprises, parastatals and ministries and departments, in line with Section 309 of the Constitution and the Audit Office Act.