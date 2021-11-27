Source: War Veteran Mahiya Accused Of Defying Mnangagwa’s Order

War veterans Association chairperson for Mashonaland Central province Sam Parirenyatwa has accused war veterans secretary in ZANU PF Politburo, Douglas Mahiya, of defying president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s order of stopping him from spreading and forming a war veterans league in the party.

In a letter that was seen by Bulawayo24.com, Mahiya invited veterans of the liberation struggle in the province for inter districts in the province today and tomorrow at different venues and times. Reads part of it the letter written by Mahiya:

The Veterans of the Liberation Struggle (VLS) is set to hold inter-district meetings in Mashonaland Central Province from 26 to 27 November 2021. The meeting will be attended by War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex political Detainees and Restrictees and Non-Combatant Cadres.

However, Parirenyatwa said the meeting was meant to mobilize support for incumbent party chairperson Kazembe Kazembe. Reads a leaked chat by Parirenyatwa in ZANU PF provincial group:

Morning Commanders. There is a meeting being called for today and tomorrow by the veterans league. I have checked with our HQ and am told hakuna such a meeting. Hanzi the vetersns league yakamiswa na President. Hapana chati chachinja. Zvatinoziva ndezvekuti Cde Mahiya varikuuya kubatsira Cde KK campaigning for Provincial championship zvinova zvisiri pamutemo. Party haisati yadaidzira ma Provincial elections. Zvirikunzi pane bag hombe remari ravapihwa. Please musarenge ma Cdes achishandiswa kuputsa musangano. Kana munhu achirwisana neshoko ra President , isign yekupanduka. Ngatigwarirei kuzodzwa.

It is further alleged that Mahiya allegedly got US$20 000 from Kazembe to make sure he retained the chairmanship post.

Contacted for Kazembe referred questions to war veterans and rubbished the bribe allegations saying “the 20k thing is something you have just cooked in your caucus meetings to create a story.”