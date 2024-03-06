Source: Waste recyclers target rural areas – The Southern Eye

WASTE recyclers, who have been operating mainly in urban areas, are now targeting rural areas in an effort to empower more people.

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) director Khumbulani Maphosa said: “We are already doing waste picking in rural areas. We already have groups in some of the areas. We have groups in Matobo, Mawabeni, groups in rural Gwanda, rural iNyathi, Nkayi and in Lupane.

“Waste pickers from Bulawayo are creating linkages with those in the rural areas. We did not want a situation where people leave town to go and pick waste in rural areas when there are people who can actually benefit from that side.”

MIHR has a conference outcome document which they are encouraging waste pickers to adopt so that they can get recognition in waste recycling.

“The issue here is we are coming from a point whereby we are not recognised. We are coming from a point where there is no policy, where the funding streams do not recognise you,” Maphosa said.

“Last year, we made a presentation to BCC [Bulawayo City Council] management on the waste picker integrated solid waste management. We spoke to them about it and we are continuously engaging them.

“But what we wanted was for waste pickers to be registered as co-operatives and at least apply for land to operate on.”