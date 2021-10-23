Source: We Are President Mnangagwa’s Children – MDC-T Senator

Senator Morgan Femai (MDC-T), says Zimbabweans are President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s children and therefore are affected by targeted sanctions imposed on him.

Some of Zimbabwe’s political elites are under United States of America financial sanctions for alleged human rights abuses and corruption, among them State Security Minister Owen Ncube and the country’s ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe.

In the Senate during the debate of the SONA speech, Femai argued that sanctions affect every Zimbabwean citizen even if they could be targeted at certain individuals. He said:

Mr President, I want to talk about sanctions. Yes, there are some who say sanctions are good while others are saying they are affecting us. It is true sanctions affect us. They are not good for us because if you find yourself with a catapult, you see a bird in its nest and you attack it, it means you have killed the chicks as well because if you kill the mother, you have killed the children as well. We are President Mnangagwa’s children and if he is under sanctions and we are his children, where do we get food from because the person who gives us food is the one who has been slapped with sanctions? So, it means we should build our economy on our own. If we have illegal gold panners paying taxes and if we engage on Pfumvudza, it will help us to build on our economy.

Femai also took the opportunity to hit out at pirate taxis (Mushikashika), accusing them of destroying roads that have been rehabilitated by President Mnangagwa. He said: