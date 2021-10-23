Source: ZANU PF Youths Want Mnangagwa Term Extension Beyond 10 Years

The ruling ZANU PF party has commenced discussions around extending the presidential term for President Emmerson Mnangagwa beyond 2023.

The constitution allows for two terms in office (10 years) per President and if Mnangagwa is re-elected in the upcoming 2023 polls, he will not be eligible to contest in the 2028 elections.

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 on the back of a military coup that ended the late former president, Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign. He was elected for his first 5-year term in 2018.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF party youth league led by its acting secretary, Tendai Chirau said it wants to push for constitutional amendments that will allow President Mnangagwa to stay in office longer. Said Chirau:

We agreed that it is important that if the constitution of the country can be amended so that he (Mnangagwa) can have more than two terms.

Chirau also said that the ZANU PF youth league is endorsing President Mnangagwa as their 2023 presidential candidate. He said: