When two worlds collide

NewsDay Weekender caught up with the Chiredzi-based budding musician on how music and the hospitality industry intertwined, her journey working away from home and other paths she is pursuing.

CREATIVE individuals often find themselves exploring diverse industries pushing boundaries between two seemingly different worlds. Hotelier Charlotte Isabel Moyo, whose stage name is Queen Charlotte, has embarked on a journey into the realm of melodies and harmonies.

Background

I am a mother, entrepreneur, hotelier and a musician — all roled into one. My connection with music began when I was a teenager in school. I was trained in church choirs and became a backing vocalist for gospel artistes like Prince Nda Okwu of Nigeria and Martin PK from South Africa. With the exposure from the church choir I then embarked on a solo journey. I started recording music professionally last year.

How music and the hospitality industry collided

I have good communication skills and that also enabled me to become a versatile artiste who can interact with people during live performances because I am hospitable. I can present at events as master of ceremonies and I am also an events organiser. Being a hotelier has enabled me to meet different people from all walks of life, key for connections and networking.

Juggling the two worlds

Sometimes I get gigs to perform when I must be at work so it is not easy to balance work and music. I need the job because my music career is not able to pay my bills. It is also not easy to work away from my home (Victoria Falls). It is strenuous financially because I need almost three quarters of my salary and at the same time I must pay for a photoshoot or a studio session with the same money or investing to push my brand. I get homesick all the time and home whenever I get a chance.

Themes and dreams

I love African music and anything that defines the continent in every form either the beats or instruments. I am a versatile artiste without a specific genre; it could be pop, jazz, gospel or amapiano. I use my voice to sing about personal experiences or situations in my sphere of contact and things that people can relate to. I hope my music reaches a wider audience. I wish to sing in a stadium or at a big music festival.

Serving a purpose

I believe in myself and that nothing is impossible to those who believe and never give up. There could be many good artistes in the country or beyond, but they are not Queen Charlotte. They cannot do that which God called me to do with my voice to his people and they cannot take my place. I will impact lives positively with my music and inspire someone even if it is one person. The purpose of what my voice is supposed to do is all that matters.

Side hustles

I run a small cosmetics shop selling handbags, makeup products, lingerie and accessories for women.

Pushing her brand

I have been pushing to get curtain-raising gigs for big artistes so that I can put my name on the map. I have songs that I recorded and produced by Dj Alison also known as Allyonthebeat from Chiredzi, including Jaiva and Hazvina Basa, among others. He is a gifted young man, watch out for him. I also have projects in the pipeline that will be released soon.