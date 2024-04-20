Source: Bulawayo derby explodes -Newsday Zimbabwe

Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu travelled with his full squad to Buhera but did not field his regular players for the Uhuru Cup.

THE big Bulawayo derby explodes at Barbourfields tomorrow as refreshed Highlanders collide with Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie.

Bosso rested some of their key players in the Independence Cup final on Thursday to guard against fatigue.

As the log-leaders battle for the City of Kings and Queens’ bragging rights against The GameCocks, second-placed Simba Bhora will be up against tricky Bulawayo Chiefs across town at Luveve Stadium on the same day.

“It is a big one, a derby that is coming. We had to shuffle around in terms of our approach in the last game [against Dynamos] in the Independence Cup final. That is why you saw we used different players although we travelled with all the players that were in camp in the game against Ngezi,” Kaindu said.

“We also had to travel immediately after the Dynamos game so that we come and recover from here [in Bulawayo]. We are preparing and the good thing is that we did not encounter any major injuries from that game apart from minor knocks.”

The Bulawayo giants suffered their first defeat this year in the Uhuru Cup, but are yet to lose in the league,

Chicken Inn played Bulawayo Chiefs in another Independence Day game at White City Stadium on Thursday.

The Gamecocks have played two wins, three draws and a defeat in the league but are chasing in the leading pack, perching on position four on the log table after dispatching Green Fuel last weekend at Luveve Stadium.

Third-placed FC Platinum played a draw at Luveve last weekend against Arenel Movers and this weekend host league debutants Bikita Minerals at Mandava.

Dynamos, buoyed by the Thursday win over Highlanders to lift the Independence Cup, will have to redeem themselves in the league against league returnees TelOne at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Another interesting duel will be in Mutare tomorrow as Manica Diamonds host Caps United at Sakubva Stadium while defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are away to Hwange at the Colliery.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Bikita Minerals (Mandava). ZPC Kariba v Arenel Movers (Nyamhunga), Green Fuel v Herentals (Green Fuel), Yadah v Chegutu Pirates (Heart), Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Sakubva)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery), Dynamos v TelOne (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve)