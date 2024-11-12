Source: Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa_Headlines_北京市人民政府外事办公室

On the afternoon of September 3, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Noting the profound traditional friendship between China and Zimbabwe, Xi Jinping said that in recent years, under their joint guidance, the two countries have continued to deepen political mutual trust and achieved remarkable results in cooperation, setting a good example of solidarity and coordination among developing countries. Next year will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Further consolidating and deepening the ironclad friendship between China and Zimbabwe meets the common expectations of the two peoples. The two sides should uphold the original aspiration of friendship, establish a “five-star ironclad” cooperation framework underpinned by politics, economy and trade, security, culture, and international cooperation, and work together to build a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.

Xi Jinping stressed that the two countries and the two parties share similar views and solid mutual trust, which is the greatest strength of China-Zimbabwe relations. China supports Zimbabwe in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes external interference and illegal sanctions. China is ready to strengthen exchanges of governance experience with Zimbabwe and continue to firmly support each other. China is ready to seek greater synergy of development strategies with Zimbabwe, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in investment, trade, infrastructure, energy and mineral, clean energy, digital economy and other fields, build a China-Africa connectivity network, and help Zimbabwe and Africa enhance their capacity for independent development. China is willing to continue to provide scholarships for outstanding Zimbabwean students to study in China, so as to enhance people-to-people bonds. China highly appreciates Zimbabwe’s support for various global initiatives and propositions put forward by China, and congratulates Zimbabwe on assuming the rotating chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community. China is ready to strengthen international cooperation with Zimbabwe, carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and jointly defend international fairness and justice.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China has always taken developing relations with African countries as the cornerstone of its foreign policy, firmly supports African countries in pursuing independent development paths and supports Africa in becoming an important pole in the world’s political, economic and civilizational development. FOCAC is the most important platform and mechanism for strengthening China-Africa unity and cooperation, and has become a banner leading international cooperation with Africa. China is ready to work with Africa to make this summit a new milestone and a grand event in the history of China-Africa relations and define the direction and path of China and Africa’s efforts to advance modernization.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said that during this visit to China, he visited Hunan, Shenzhen and Nanjing, and he was greatly encouraged and inspired. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made great achievements in development, and many Chinese technologies and companies are taking the lead in the world. The series of important reform measures introduced at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will not only further improve the well-being of the Chinese people, but will also have a major impact on the future of the Global South and mankind. He thanked China for its valuable support for Zimbabwe’s economic and social development, including the fight against COVID-19. China’s help and cooperation have benefited the Zimbabwean people and created new brands of Zimbabwe-China friendship in the new era. The Zimbabwean side is ready to strengthen experience exchange with China on state governance and party administration, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, minerals, new energy and other fields, and help Zimbabwe’s modernization process. The Zimbabwean side thanks China for speaking out for Zimbabwe on international occasions, appreciates China’s constructive role in international and regional affairs such as the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, supports a series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping, and is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China. Zimbabwe firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to continue to be a staunch and close friend of China in Southern Africa and work with China to push for greater development of a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between Zimbabwe and China. He wishes the FOCAC Beijing Summit a complete success and strategic achievements in promoting Africa-China cooperation.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including such areas related to Belt and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative, economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, avocado export to China, and news.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Deepening and Enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation and Building a High-Level China-Zimbabwe Community with a Shared Future.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Emmerson Mnangagwa at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.