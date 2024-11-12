Zimbabwe to end tax relief for miners to spur mineral processing 

“Government has already introduced 5% beneficiation tax on the export of un beneficiated platinum, with a view to compel mining houses to invest in the requisite plants,” the Treasury said. “In addition, government removed customs duty on the importation of the equipment required in the setting up of beneficiation plants.”

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said last month the government would introduce incentives to encourage mining companies to process their output locally. The plan reflects a wider push across Africa to add value to natural resources before exporting them to reap greater economic rewards.

Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum reserves after Russia and South Africa. The southern African nation generates more than half of its revenues from exports of minerals including gold, chrome and diamonds.

Separately, Zimbabwe is negotiating with lithium miners to improve beneficiation.