Zim court orders release of Mamombe from prison 

As judge censures Makwande for curtailing her liberty

HIGH Court Judge Justice Esther Muremba on Wednesday 7 October 2020

ordered the release from prison of Harare West constituency legislator

Hon. Joanah Mamombe, where she had been incarcerated for close to two

weeks on the orders of Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande.

Magistrate Makwande on Thursday 24 September 2020 ordered Hon. Mamombe

to have her mental aptitude examined by two “neutral” doctors while

being detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Magistrate Makwande granted the order after Prosecutor Michael Reza

filed an application seeking to have Hon. Mamombe examined in

accordance with provisions of the Mental Health Act after she recently

failed to appear in court to stand trial on charges of communicating

falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

The Magistrate said Hon. Mamombe should be placed under the

supervision of the Superintendent of Harare Remand Prison while some

“neutral doctors” evaluate her mental aptitude before her trial

commences.

But Hon. Mamombe’s lawyers Alec Muchadehama, Jeremiah Bamu, Tinomuda

Shoko and Roselyn Hanzi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on 25

September 2020 filed an application for review and an urgent chamber

application at the High Court seeking a review of Magistrate

Makwande’s decision to imprison the Harare West constituency

legislator and arguing that her detention was unlawful and an

infringement of her right to liberty provided in the Constitution.

On Wednesday 7 October 2020, Justice Muremba agreed with Hon.

Mamombe’s lawyers and ordered that she be immediately released from

Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where she had been incarcerated for

13 days.

In her judgment, Justice Muremba ruled that it was not necessary for

Magistrate Makwande to place Hon. Mamombe in custody for purposes on

being medically examined in terms of the Health Mental Act as she

could have ordered her to undergo the examination whilst out of

custody.

The Judge noted that Hon. Mamombe had not breached her bail conditions

and nothing warranted her placement in prison custody for the purposes

of her mental examination.

Hon. Mamombe, Justice Muremba ruled, could still have been ordered to

undergo the mental examination as a state institution by the state’s

medical practitioners.

The Judge stated that there was no just cause for placing the

opposition legislator in custody thereby depriving her of her personal

liberty, which is jealously guarded in the Constitution.

Nonetheless, Justice Muremba ordered that Hon. Mamombe should still

comply with Magistrate Makwande’s order that she be examined by two

doctors at Harare Remand Prison.

Hon. Mamombe who had been out of custody on bail, was arrested by

Zimbabwe Republic Police members together with opposition MDC-Alliance

party Youth Assembly leaders Cecelia Chimbiri aged 31 years and Netsai

Marova aged 25 years on 10 June 2020 and charged with publishing or

communicating false statements prejudicial to the state as defined in

section 31(a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act

and publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the

state as defined in section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

The trio was also charged with defeating or obstructing the course of

justice as defined in section 184(1)(f) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Hon. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova went missing on 13 May 2020, when

they were abducted in Harare and were only found on 15 May 2020 after

being dumped in Bindura in Mashonaland Central province.

The trio has already been charged with committing public violence

after they were arrested on 26 May 2020 for allegedly participating in

an anti-government protest against hunger during the national lockdown

period as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act and for contravening section 5(3) (a) as read with section

5(1) of Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order,

2020.