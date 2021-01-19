Source: Zim Diplomat Raisedon Zenenga Appointed Assistant Secretary-General And Mission Coordinator Of The UN Support Mission In Libya ⋆ Pindula News

Investigative journalists The NewsHawks have revealed that United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Somalia Zimbabwean Diplomat Raisedon Zenenga has been appointed Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Zenenga is reportedly expected to champion inclusive political dialogue among rivals in unstable Lybia according to the publication:

Zimbabwean diplomat Raisedon Zenenga recently appointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya is expected to spearhead inclusive political dialogue among rivals. Zenenga has huge experience in supporting political processes and mediation, proven skills in managing complex peace operations and significant experience in working with government and other key stakeholders in conflict and post-conflict environments.

Prior to his appointment to his current mission in Lybia, Zenenga was the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, and prior to that Mr. Zenenga was the Deputy Special Representative (Political) with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan

The United Nations also stated that prior to joining the Mission in South Sudan, he was a senior manager at United Nations Headquarters for 10 years, during which he supported several United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa.