Zim graduate scoops Rhodes scholarship

Source: The Herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

An outstanding graduate in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Zimbabwe, Victoria Mudyanembwa, has been awarded the 2025 Rhodes Scholarship, earning her a fully funded opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford.

Mudyanembwa (24) joins an elite cohort of over 100 Rhodes scholars worldwide, selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and commitment to making a global impact.

“It is an extraordinary honour, and I am deeply humbled to be part of such a prestigious community,” Mudyanembwa said.

“I owe this to my family, friends, mentors, and supervisors, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in my journey.”

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1903, is renowned for its competitive and meticulous selection process.

This year, only one scholarship was awarded to a Zimbabwean. Mudyanembwa’s academic prowess, combined with her dedication to utilising indigenous traditional medicine to make healthcare safer and more accessible, captured the committee’s attention.

Mr Dalumuzi Mhlanga, Zimbabwe’s Rhodes Trust National Secretary said Mudyanembwa’s achievement reflects the incredible talent Zimbabwe continues to produce.

“We hope this inspires other young Zimbabweans to consistently excel across all the pillars of the scholarship’s criteria.”

Mudyanembwa’s aspirations go beyond her studies.

At Oxford, she plans to pursue doctoral research focusing on leveraging emerging technologies to explore complex biology and medicine, with a special interest in enhancing the accessibility and safety of traditional medicine.

“I am excited to contribute to the global community, learn from brilliant minds, and make a positive impact on the world,” she said.