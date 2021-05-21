Source: Zim MP appointed SADC PF executive committee member | The Herald

Cde Ndiweni

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HURUNGWE Central legislator Cde Dought Ndiweni has been appointed to the executive committee of the Southern African Development Committee Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) for a two-year period.

Cde Ndiweni now represent Zimbabwe together with Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Advocate Mudenda sits in the executive committee as an ex-officio member.

Cde Ndiweni also sits in the Democratisation, Governance and Human Rights (DGHR) committee of SADC PF.

The SADC-PF was established in 1997 in accordance with Article 9 (2) of the SADC Treaty as an autonomous institution of SADC.

It is a regional inter-parliamentary body comprising 14 parliaments and is head quartered in Windhoek, Namibia.

The Forum seeks to promote best practices in the role of parliaments in regional cooperation and integration.

It also provides a platform for parliaments and parliamentarians to promote and improve regional integration in the SADC region.