Zim strengthens diplomatic ties with Algeria, Palestine, UNICEF 

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira with Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri in Harare on Thursday

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE continues to bolster its international partnerships with significant diplomatic engagements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, who this week hosted Algeria’s Special Envoy, the Palestinian Ambassador, and a delegation from UNICEF.

These high-level meetings focused on deepening political, economic and humanitarian collaborations.

Algeria’s Special Envoy Abdelhak Saihi conveyed a message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, emphasising the historical ties between the two nations dating back to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“The birth of Zimbabwe cannot be talked about without mentioning Algeria,” Prof Murwira said.

He highlighted the need to translate these ties into economic and scientific collaboration. Discussions included partnerships in pharmaceuticals, mining, agriculture, and tourism. Both sides agreed to organise a Joint Permanent Commission of Co-operation to formalise and implement these initiatives.

Mr Saihi described the relationship as “excellent”, adding that they discussed future opportunities for development between the two countries, building on their rich shared history.

In a separate meeting, the Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri, thanked Zimbabwe for its unwavering support for Palestine’s independence amid ongoing conflicts.

“We exchanged solidarity messages, especially during the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinian civilians,” he said.

Ambassador Almassri condemned international double standards and applauded Zimbabwe’s principled stance against oppression.

Zimbabwe reiterated its commitment to continue recognising Palestine’s sovereignty.

“Zimbabwe remains principled in supporting the right to self-determination and condemns all forms of violence and oppression,” Prof Murwira said.

Both nations pledged to strengthen bilateral co-operation, with plans for high-level visits in 2025. UNICEF representatives, including Comptroller Diane Kepler and Harare-based representative Ms Etona Ekole, paid a courtesy call on Prof Murwira to discuss ongoing co-operation.

“Zimbabwe has shown immense dedication to fostering a strong partnership with UNICEF,” said Ms Kepler.

“This is my first time visiting Zimbabwe, and it’s a beautiful country with gracious hospitality. I look forward to returning. We aim to continue our collaboration to ensure progress for the people of Zimbabwe and the region,” Ms Ekole said.

Prof Murwira emphasised a shared vision of prosperity for all parties involved.

“At the end of the day, our people must lead prosperous, happy, and fulfilling lives. This is our constitutional obligation and one we share with our partners,” he said.

With the engagements, Zimbabwe has demonstrated its commitment to fostering meaningful international relationships that extend beyond historical alliances to tangible economic and humanitarian gains.