Zimbabwe, Africa, Harare Cluster: Cholera Outbreak Emergency Appeal No. MDRZW021

Appeal in English on Zimbabwe about Coordination, Health, Epidemic and more; published on 10 Nov 2023 by IFRC

Emergency Appeal No. MDRZW021 – Zimbabwe

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The first cholera outbreak of 2023 started on 12 February 2023 in Chegutu town in Mashonaland West Province. As of 7 November 2023, Zimbabwe has recorded 6,685 suspected cholera cases and 136 suspected deaths. For the last two weeks, the number of new cases recorded weekly has surpassed 500 marking the highest rate recorded since the first outbreak in February. The crude mortality rate remains above 2% and raises concerns regarding case management and the quality of care.

Due to the high rate of transmission, the disease is now affecting people across multiple geographical areas. To date, suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 45 out of 62 districts and in all 10 provinces of the country. The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts,2 putting at risk over 10 million people, including more than five million children.

The numbers are rising at an accelerating pace and can be expected to cause cross-border transmissions. Transmission routes from Buhera and Mutare have contributed to the spread of the outbreak in urban populations as well as the spike in cases in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Communities have demonstrated a lack of knowledge regarding preventive alternatives for the disease and how to support affected individuals with oral rehydration therapy, resulting in generalised stigmatisation of those affected.

Some groups, especially in parts of Harare, Mutare, and Buhera are the most at-risk communities due to poor hygiene practices, religious practices, and lower levels of knowledge and awareness.

Cholera is not new to Zimbabwe. However, this outbreak is atypical, having continued to persist from the dry season into the current rainy season, increasing the risk of the disease spreading.

The capacity of the Ministry of Health and Child Care has been stretched due to the high number of admissions, lack of human resources to manage the caseload, and lack of cholera supplies, including disinfection liquids, to stop the transmission.

There is a disrupted community health care system where primary health care – which is responsible for ensuring that community members adhere to water, sanitation, and hygiene practices – is overwhelmed. Active case findings and surveillance have been challenged, compounded by inadequate logistical supplies. There is a need to mobilise and train more volunteers to support task shifting from medical personnel to volunteers, as well as support in increasing the awareness of risks and treatment.

The country is struggling to contain the spread of the cholera outbreak and has announced measures amid fears of a repeat of the 2008 outbreak that sparked a “national emergency”. The authorities are advising against going to unauthorised vendors’ stands, open-air marketplaces, or outdoor church camps where there is little to no hygiene.

In recent years, there have been serious outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, and other waterborne diseases. From 2008 to 2009, Zimbabwe suffered a serious cholera outbreak with over 90,000 cases reported in 60 out of 62 districts, resulting in about 4,300 deaths. Other neighbouring southern African states, such as Malawi, South Africa, and Mozambique, also frequently experience cholera outbreaks. Severe weather conditions, such as floods, cyclones, and droughts also make it harder to get clean water creating the perfect conditions for cholera to spread.

In June 2023, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) requested CHF 464,595 from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Response Emergency Fund3 to fight the cholera outbreak, which showed a positive response in the targeted districts. However, the outbreak has spread to new districts, prompting the ZMRC to move the current situation in its scenario planning to a “worst-case scenario”. As such, the IFRC has, therefore, been asked to launch this Emergency Appeal for CHF 3 million to enable the ZRCS to further scale-up their response, with 550,455 people targeted across the most affected and vulnerable districts and their communities.