Source: Zimbabwe inflation falls to 2.23% mth/mth in January – Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s inflation rate fell sharply to 2.23% month on month in January, from 16.55% the previous month, driven down by smaller increases in the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks, statistics agency Zimstat said on Sunday.

The southern African nation, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade, will resume publishing year-on-year inflation data in March after suspending it last year.