Source: Zimbabwe Plans to Buy Virus Shots for Two-thirds of Population – Bloomberg
The Southern African nation plans to rely on an immunization program already in place to role out the shots, in addition to companies setting aside spaces at their facilities that will be used to inoculate staff and their families.
A technical team is being assembled to identify vaccine options from the U.S., Europe, China and India to “assess the ones most suited for the infrastructure available in rural and urban Zimbabwe,” according to the proposal.
