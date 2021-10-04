MEMORANDUM

Source: Zimbabwe Police officers banned from using media platforms – The Zimbabwean

TO OFFICERS IN CHARGE STATIONS MT DARWIN DISTRICT

FROM OFFICER COMMANDING POLICE MT DARWIN DISTRICT

DATE 03/10/2021

Index 670/21

SUBJECT MISUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS BY POLICE OFFICERS

Repeated hereunder is Deputy Commissioner General [Operations] memorandum dated 29 September 2021 and Propol Mash Central memorandum 2569/21 dated 01 October 2021 with the above subject.

Reference is made to Chief Staff officer [Operations] memorandum 110/20 dated 22/01/20

This Headquarters has noted with concern the proliferation of photos and videos on social media platforms where police officers are openly seen denigrating the Government, uttering political statements and improperly dressed with some female officers posting sexually seductive photos and videos in full Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform .

This conduct is tarnishing the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s image and is contrary to the dictates of the disciplinary code as espoused in the Police Act, Chapter 11:10.

Commanders are implored to immediately identify such members and take decisive action which includes disciplinary trials and boards of inquiry (suitability).

The current trending video on the social media where two members are seen openly dressed in Police uniform, holding a swipe card, while displaying local currency notes and lip syncing to the lyrics of the song Munyu Hauchavavi (Salt) by Blessing Shumba, is a case in point.

Commanders are to acknowledge receipt of this important memorandum by 0800 hours today 04/10/21.

MT DARWIN DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS