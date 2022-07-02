Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe and 4 other countries about Agriculture, Education, Epidemic and more; published on 30 Jun 2022 by UNHCR

Source: Zimbabwe: UNHCR Monthly Operational Update, June 2022 – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

World Refugee Day wascelebrated in Tongogara Refugee Camp with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and SocialWelfare, other dignitaries, partners, refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR and partners are finding innovative ways to support therefugees and asylum-seekers ‘producer groups by usingnutritious alternatives such asduckweed to feed the livestock inTongogara Refugee Camp.

UNHCR has installed a satellite office in the refugee camp toensure that persons with specificneeds can be attended closer totheir homes. UNHCR premises inTongogara are about 4km awayfrom the actual camp.