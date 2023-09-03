Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 2nd September 2023

Our Vigil activists were disappointed but not surprised that Mnangagwa and Zanu PF has once again rigged their way back into power following the elections in Zimbabwe. There was hope that the criticisms of the process by the observer missions of the regional bodies of SADC and the AU might result in a successful challenge to the outcome.

Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Blessing Harry, Jonathan Kariwo and Locadia Meda. Special thanks to Kudzai and Locadia for bring the Vigil paraphernalia. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720310941199.

