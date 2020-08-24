Zimbabwe’s prospects: crisis, transition, imperatives and stability

0

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) is inviting you to a scheduled meeting, Zimbabwe Dialogue Series Part 1

Source: Zimbabwe’s prospects: crisis, transition, imperatives and stability. – The Zimbabwean

Jonathan Moyo

Topic: Zimbabwe’s prospects: crisis, transition, imperatives and stability.

Date: Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Time: 1600-1800hours

Speakers

Prof Jonathan  Moyo (Former Minister of Higher Education)

Arnold Tsunga ( Human Rights Lawyer)

Elinor Sisulu (Human Rights Activist)

Tiseke Kasambala (Freedom House)

Alice Mogwe ( DITSHWANELO) Botswana

Venitia Govendor (Solidarity Activist)

Namatai Kwekweza (WELEAD)

 Moderator: Violet Gonda

 

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555953667?pwd=UjYrZ3hGR1dMQnB4aHd2djRjei8wQT09

Meeting ID: 895 5595 3667
Passcode: 942953

The Facebook Livestream will be available here: https://www.facebook.com/Crisis-in-Zimbabwe-Coalition-142285398361/

Related posts:

  1. Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition condemns the arrests of Hopewell Chino’no & Jacob Ngarivhume 
  2. Rappers and actors push Zimbabwe hashtag viral
  3. Claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished
  4. Civic society castigates Sadc ‘quiet diplomacy’
  5. Civil society not the ones massacred during Gukurahundi – Zimbabwe regime insincerity an insult to genocide victims 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *