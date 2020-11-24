Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

Source: Zimta boss in court for stocktheft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A ZIMBABWE Teachers Association (Zimta) provincial chief executive Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before a Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday for stocktheft.

Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.

The trio was granted $10 000 bail each and remanded to December 4.

The State led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges that on November 17, the trio stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it onto a Zimta vehicle.

Working on a tip-off, the police managed to arrest the trio.

