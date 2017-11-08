Zimbabwe opposition leader says citizens ‘would back’ a military coup

The leader of Zimbabwe’s Zapu party – the opposition to Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF – has stated that a majority of people in the country ‘can back’ a military coup against the 93-year-old leader.

The barometer of political tension soared off the scale on Monday. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sacked from his role in the presidency. His removal looks set to pave the way for Grace Mugabe to take the reigns from her husband, rather than the once-favourited Mnangagwa.

Military coup touted to rally against the Mugabes

Mrs Mugabe was speaking at the ‘Super Sunday’ rally this weekend. She declared that she wanted the vice president ousted from his role. She labelled him a ‘trouble-causer’ that had to be dropped. The political posturing comes just a few weeks before Zanu-PF’s Extraordinary Congress in December.

She got her wish, but it has infuriated scores of Zimbabweans. Dumiso Dabengwa is the leader of the opposing Zapu party, and he now believes that his countrymen could indeed back a military coup in response to this shameless Mugabe power-grab.

Although Dabengwa expressed it was unfortunate that citizens could feel this way, he accepted that a coup could not be ruled out in Zimbabwe. His sentiments were supported by former ZIPRA combatant Retired Colonel Baster Magwizi.

Mnangagwa enjoys a ‘good relationship’ with the army

He believes that just one ill-judged sacking of any military official could persuade the army to turn against the Mugabes. Emmerson Mnangagwa enjoys a cosy relationship with the armed forces. It’s thought they will back him in any ‘coup’ scenario.

Grace Mugabe also indicated that there will be efforts to change Zim’s constitution. One of these factors under review is the legislation that a woman can’t be vice president. She’s desperate to change that, and officially become Robert’s political sidekick.