Source: 4 000 Epworth residents apply for title deeds | The Sunday Mail

Payments for surveys, among other services related to title deeds, are ongoing at the Kwangu/Ngakwani field offices in Harare and Chitungwiza

Theseus Shambare

Sunday Mail Reporter

NEARLY 4 000 Epworth residents have applied for title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme, which was launched in April 2023.

The initiative is aimed at providing homeowners with legal ownership of their properties, unlocking economic opportunities in the process.

Under the scheme, the Government is targeting over 1,5 million homeowners countrywide.

Epworth Local Board secretary Dr Wilton Mhanda told The Sunday Mail that there was an overwhelming response to the initiative.

“I am very happy that this programme has provided a long-awaited opportunity for our communities,” he said.

“Many residents would have taken years to apply for title deeds, but now the process has been made easier. So far, nearly 4 000 people have expressed interest, and just this morning (Tuesday), I signed over 50 new applications.”

The interest from Glenwood has reportedly been strong.

“Glenwood residents have been incredibly cooperative, coming in on weekends and weekdays to participate,” he said.

“This initiative has exceeded their expectations, and their enthusiasm has been a driving force behind its success.”

While Glenwood is the initial focus, residents from Chinamano, Overspill, Adelaide, Rockville and Chiremba have also been encouraged to begin the application process.

Communities are actively conducting title surveys, a critical step in the formal application process.

A title survey is a detailed property survey conducted to establish the legal boundaries of a piece of land and confirm any existing structures, easements, encroachments and zoning regulations.

It is typically required when applying for title deeds to ensure that the property is correctly documented and does not infringe on neighbouring land or public spaces.

“For a property to qualify for a title deed, a title survey must be completed.

“Residents are working hard to fast-track this process,” Dr Mhanda said.

“As of the last election, Epworth had a population of 206 000, with approximately 45 000 properties, including those already regularised.

“To qualify for a title deed, a property must be built according to an approved plan.”

Relocations

Dr Mhanda also outlined the local authorities’ relocation strategy, particularly for properties that are in wetlands.

“We respect the rights of those living in wetlands and have applied to the Government for the acquisition of additional land to accommodate them,” he said.

This effort is part of a broader update to Epworth’s master plan, which was originally designed for a much smaller population.

“The proposed master plan is twice the size of the current Epworth,” he added.

“Our goal is to acquire land to relocate residents from wetlands and rocky areas, ensuring safer and more sustainable living conditions.”