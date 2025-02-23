Source: Database of landmine victims to facilitate compensation | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE Government is creating a national database of landmine victims to ensure they receive compensation and benefits under proposed amendments to the War Victims Compensation Act.

Currently, Zimbabwe lacks official records of landmine victims, leaving many affected individuals without access to Government assistance or compensation.

Speaking at the National Stakeholder Conference on Humanitarian Demining and Mine Victims last week, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha said the initiative aims to provide essential services and support to those impacted by landmines. “As we move forward, I am pleased to announce that the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will soon be calling upon all stakeholders to work together on a critical initiative of creating and sharing a harmonised database of landmine victims,” she said.

“This database will serve as a crucial tool in our efforts to plan for and provide targeted support and services to those affected.

“We believe that this database will not only enhance our response to the needs of landmine victims and persons with disabilities but also contribute to the broader goal of promoting inclusive and sustainable development in our nation.”

The conference brought together local and international organisations, including the Zimbabwe National Army’s clearance unit, Halo Trust, Norwegian People’s Aid, AP Mine Ban Convention and Apopo Mine Action. AP Mine Ban Convention director Mr Juan Carlos Ruan highlighted the importance of integrating landmine victims into existing disability programmes.

“This event seeks to mobilise support and also raise awareness on the importance of assistance to victims and to integrate assistance to victims into wider disability plans. Zimbabwe already has a national disability plan. We want to make sure that mine victims are integrated into that plan to ensure that they receive support,” he said.

Zimbabwe, he said, is likely to request an extension for its landmine clearance deadline beyond December 31, 2025 due to resource constraints. “We had the Covid-19 pandemic, we had a reduction in international funding support, we had a number of issues that can prevent states from meeting their deadlines.

“Almost all the states that are implementing this obligation have requested extensions of the deadline. So, Zimbabwe this year is submitting a request for extension to the state parties of the convention.”

Since 1982, the Zimbabwe National Army has successfully cleared 291 square kilometres of landmines, with only 12 square kilometres remaining. However, more funding is needed to complete the demining operations. Currently, the Government allocates US$2 million annually for demining efforts, but experts say additional resources are required to meet clearance targets.