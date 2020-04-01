Advocate Nelson Chamisa Sshocked by Supreme Court Ruling 

I am saddened by the turn of events with regards to a Supreme Court appeal we filed to challenge an earlier decision by the High Court annuling my assumption of the MDC leadership following the death of our icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai on the 14th of February 2018.

I have read and listened to arguments posted on social media, I have also interacted with many of you who called and texted me to hear my position with regards to this state sponsored ruling.

I am disturbed that after giving my all to fight for a new Zimbabwe, my sweat has not been rewarded and I continue to be frustrated by the state and erstwhile enemies including some I thought were on my side.

I have learnt of sinister agenda to assasinate me should I defy this ruling which I believe is a non-event since I now lead a new movement called MDC Alliance.

I have since engaged a team of lawyers and political analysts including Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Advocate Tabani Mpofu, Hopewell Chin’ono, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, Beatrice Mtetwa and Hon Job Sikhala to unpack this ruling so that we can map a way forward for our part and country.

I will be going quite for a while as I reflect on the implications of this ruling on my position as your President. From my snap reading it is not what it looks like on paper, there is more to it, that is why I have not shared by position with anyone except National Executive members I had contact with yesterday.

It is important that we continue to pray for ourselves, our families and the nation at large to overcome the deadly coronavirus. Let us continue to abide by the lockdown orders and not engage in any risky behaviors as this has a chance of destroying our great movement that we hope will take us to the promised land.

I know most of you are bitter over this ruling but let’s all wait for the signal which I will make once I am done with consultations.

I am seriously contemplating focusing on my pastoral work which I believe is my first calling before politics. I had a hearty desire to free the people of Zimbabwe from the shackles of Zanu PF but God is calling me to leave everything and follow him.

As I reflect on this Supreme Court ruling, I will also be reflecting on this important decision that I need to make in the shortest possible time.

I will however come back to you with the final position. In the meantime let’s remain calm and peaceful.

Thank you Zimbabwe for rallying behind me.

Thank you Zimbabwe for the trust you have bestowed on me.

Thank you Zimbabwe for your overwhelming support even in the midst of adversity.

Thank you Zimbabwe once more.

God Bless You. God Bless Zimbabwe, I Thank You.

MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa