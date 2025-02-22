Afreximbank’s US$100m project boosts local firms

The Afreximbank African Trade Centre, which is under construction at the intersection of Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Seventh Street) and Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Harare, is taking shape.

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

Construction of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)’s US$100 million Harare African Trade Centre (HAATC) is now at an advanced stage, with pre-letting of office space in full swing.

The project, which is expected to change Harare’s face on completion most likely by end of 2025, has boosted the operations of local contractors participating in the project.

Local firms are leading various aspects of the project.

Among the notable contractors involved are Sesani, which is acting as the development and project manager, and APS, the architectural firm responsible for the design.

Other local companies, such as Corry & Mukuyu, a quantity surveying firm and ECE Africa with Arup, are contributing their engineering expertise to ensure the project’s success.

Some of the local sub-contractors are Esor Zimbabwe, Onel Electrical Engineering, Professional Plumbers, Chikara, Longden, Schindler, AluMetal, Five Keys and Scribante.

The participation of a consortium of local contractors, in keeping with President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” mantra, ensures that the benefits of this investment will circulate within the economy.

The HAATC is designed to be a multifaceted commercial complex, featuring a hotel, office spaces, retail shops, a conference centre, and an exhibition facility.

On completion, the project will become a significant hub for trade and investment in the region, facilitating intra-African commerce while showcasing local talent and expertise.

Integrated Properties chief executive officer Dr Mike Eric Juru believes the decision to harness local contractors aligns with Afreximbank’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic development in Zimbabwe.

Through prioritising local expertise, the bank is not only enhancing the skills of the workforce but also promoting economic self-sufficiency.

This strategy is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities across different sectors, from construction to hospitality and retail.

In a recent statement, Afreximbank president, Dr Benedict Oramah, said investing in local businesses is crucial for their long-term vision.

“We are dedicated to empowering Zimbabwean contractors and professionals to take the lead in this project, ensuring that the economic benefits remain within the country,” he said.

Integrated Properties, the designated letting consultant for the HAATC, has already begun the pre-letting process, actively accepting tenant applications.

The firm is meticulously curating a selection of businesses that align with the centre’s vision of fostering economic synergy and diversity. Integrated Properties aims to create a vibrant commercial ecosystem that attracts high-calibre tenants, including multinational corporations, non-governmental organisations, banks and other players.

“The response to our pre-letting campaign has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Dr Juru.

“We believe that HAATC will serve as a significant catalyst for business growth in Harare, and we are committed to finding tenants that will enhance the environment we are creating.”

The HAATC is designed to accommodate more than 4,500 square metres of lettable office space, with the potential for additional retail and commercial facilities.

This extensive space is expected to attract a diverse range of businesses, from trade-related organisations to technology firms, thereby stimulating economic activity in the region.

In addition to office space, the complex will include a hotel designed to cater to business travellers and conference attendees, further boosting the local hospitality industry.

The conference and exhibition centre is anticipated to become a focal point for meetings, trade fairs, and international events, thereby enhancing Zimbabwe’s profile as a destination for business tourism.

Construction of HAATC is also seen as a significant step towards addressing urban sprawl in Harare.

By revitalising a central area of the city, the project aims to inject new life and vibrancy into the local economy, attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Local businesses are expected to benefit from increased foot traffic and the presence of multinational companies.

Environmental sustainability is another focal point of the HAATC project. Designed as a green building, the complex will incorporate environmentally friendly practices and materials, aligning with global standards for sustainable construction. This commitment to sustainability reflects a broader trend within Zimbabwe to embrace green initiatives in urban development.

The HAATC project has created many jobs during the construction phase, with many set to be established afterwards, ranging from skilled labour to management and hospitality positions.

Job creation dovetails with the Government’s desire to have more people at work and underscores Afreximbank’s commitment to contributing to local economic growth.

Dr Juru said the successful execution of this project will provide immediate economic benefits and lay the groundwork for a more integrated and prosperous future for Zimbabwe within the broader African economy.