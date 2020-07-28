Source: Airzim’s B767 back today | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Air Zimbabwe’s Boeing 767-200ER left Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, yesterday morning local time for Johannesburg after two successful flights to Chinese cities to collect stranded South Africans and Zimbabweans.

The plane, on charter to Maple Aviation Limited to collect Southern Africans stranded in Asia, developed engine trouble and was stuck in Bangkok until a replacement engine could be flown from Harare.

This was fitted at the end of last week, largely by a team of engineers from Japanese Nippon Airways under the supervision of the two Airzim engineers in the crew, and after certification by the Thai and Zimbabwean civil aviation authorities was put back into service.

It first flew to Kuala Lumpur, a short hop, before making two flights to the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Wuhan to collect the stranded South Africans and Zimbabweans before leaving for Johannesburg with the combined groups.

It was expected in Johannesburg shortly after 3am today, where the South Africans will disembark, and then fly on to Harare with the remainder of the passengers.