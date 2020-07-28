Source: BREAKING: Matambanadzo dies | The Herald

Masango Matambanadzo

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Kwekwe Central Member of Parliament, Mr Masango Matambanadzo has died.

He was 56.

Matambanadzo, popularly known as Blackman and has been battling ill health since the beginning of the year following suspected food poisoning, died at his Amaveni home in the early hours of today.

A family spokesperson, Ms Angela Nyathi confirmed Matambanadzo’ s demise.

“He passed on early this morning,” said Ms Nyathi before emotions got the better of her and broke down.

A popular figure with the electorate in Kwekwe, Blackman was the only Member of Parliament to win 2018 harmonised elections on the National People’s Patriotic Front ticket after he for the second elections running, trounced an equally popular MDC Alliance candidate, Mr Blessing Chebundo.

He made headlines soon after winning the 2018 elections by moving around the streets of Kwekwe while carried on shoulders by his bouncers amid wild celebrations.