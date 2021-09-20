Source: All set for Zanu PF polls | The Herald

Dr Bimha

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the holding of Zanu PF district elections across the country’s 10 provinces following the completion of a hugely successful grassroots restructuring exercise.

Over the weekend, the revolutionary party deployed Politburo members across the country to inform and educate the provincial structures on how to conduct the district elections, the criteria, and those eligible to vote.

Today there will be an extra-ordinary Politburo meeting at 2pm in Harare, while the week-long district party elections are expected to start today.

After setting the district structures, the party will go for provincial elections before the party’s 19th Annual People’s Conference set for October in Mashonaland Central.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF acting spokesperson Dr Mike Bimha said all is set for the holding of party district elections.

“It’s all systems go. The party deployed Politburo members over the weekend across the country’s 10 provinces to inform and educate provincial structures of the party’s expectations on the election process.

“I was also deployed in Midlands province, where I attended their Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting on Saturday.

“I informed them about the criteria required and those who are eligible to take part. There is enthusiasm among party members who are keen to take part in the election process. The enthusiasm shows that there is democracy in Zanu PF, as long as members meet the criteria. We informed them about those eligible to vote,” said Dr Bimha.

The party district elections will be conducted by District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) and supervised by the provincial executive committee members.

Following the completion of the restructuring of party branches as of September 12 this year, the party directed provincial structures to conduct elections of party districts during September 20-26 2021.

“We are expecting the districts’ elections to be completed by September 26, 2021, to make way for provincial elections at a date to be announced before the Annual People’s Conference,” said Dr Bimha.

Last week, the party’s acting national Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa warned members against manipulating the election process saying those involved in such acts will face disciplinary action.