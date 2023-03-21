Source: Biti’s High Court judgment deferred –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tendai Biti

High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze has deferred the judgement on Tendai Biti’s review application for referral to the Constitutional Court to today.Justice Manyangadze said the judgement in the case in which Biti is accused of verbally assaulting businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina, was not ready.

The CCC vice president unsuccessfully filed the application for referral to ConCourt before a lower court.He then approached the High Court, saying there was a high chance the application would be granted.Justice Manyangadze on Wednesday last week heard the State and defence head of arguments on the case.