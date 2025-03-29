Inter-ministerial delegation okays Gokwe’s Uhuru preps

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

An inter-ministerial delegation led by Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi visited this year’s Independence celebration venue in Gokwe North and expressed satisfaction with the works taking place after Mutora Business Centre suddenly became a hive of activity in all sectors of development.

Vice President Mohadi said the civil works at Murora Business Centre and the road works being done ahead of the Uhuru celebrations were on schedule for April 18. He expressed his happiness at witnessing firsthand the developments taking place in Gokwe.

“I have seen a lot of progress and am sure by the time we hold the celebrations, we need to keep the momentum because where there are no roads, there is no development. We need to maintain our roads. Development is not just about cities; it is about rural areas where we get most of our votes. To the team on the ground, I want to say well done. We are learning new things every day. I have the feeling that this is going to be more polished. We are impressed,” he said.

VP Mohadi noted that decentralising the country’s main events was bearing fruit, with all corners of the country set to witness similar developments.

“This is in line with our President’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind. The developments we are witnessing in Gokwe are just amazing,” he said.

Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere stated that the government had lined up a number of programs to ensure that the event receives enough publicity.

“We have come up with a sound communication strategy to publicize the event. We have lined up some radio and television programs to inform the people about the event. This is a critical event on our national calendar. We need to do justice so that people can come and commemorate the independence from colonial rule,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube mentioned that most of the works on the ground, including upgrading feeder roads and refurbishing the soccer ground, were 70 percent complete, with contractors now working 24/7.

“We are now at 70 percent of the project. We have started disbursing the necessary funds to contractors. We have introduced a 24-hour schedule for contractors, so we should be done by the time of the celebrations,” he said.

This year’s Independence celebrations are being held under the theme: ‘Zim @45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030.’

The main celebrations, to be held on the 18th of April, will be preceded by a children’s party at Nyamuroro Primary School on the 17th of next month at Mutora Business Centre.