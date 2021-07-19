Source: China’s tech ‘not state-of-the-art’, but it is what emerging markets can afford, and China is already there – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Increasing hostility and challenges by developed countries will not deter China from boosting hi-tech investment under its grand infrastructure-connectivity plan known as the Belt and Road Initiative, according to analysts.

Their comments came after European Union foreign ministers agreed this week to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe with the world. This followed deals involving India and Japan, and a similar plan by the Group of 7 (G7) nations to rival China’s ambitious multibillion-dollar undertaking.

President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, aims to enhance China’s economic and political influence by connecting more than 70 countries on the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa via a series of rail, road and sea infrastructure projects.

The vast plan, however, has drawn criticisms from the United States and European Union over a number of issues, including unsustainable debt for emerging nations, environmental concerns and national security risks.

“China will try to move fast in new technologies such as electric vehicles and 5G in Belt and Road Initiative geographies for a very simple reason: it allows China to expand its technology and to set standards in the future,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Natixis.

“The US will try to avoid it, but it will be difficult if not impossible. It requires having the technology ready first, and second [having] huge financing capabilities,” Herrero said.

China has a strong foothold when it comes to investing in emerging markets – a trend that is likely to be reinforced under the Belt and Road Initiative, while Chinese policy banks are among the largest creditors to the developing economies.