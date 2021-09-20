Source: Covid cases spike in Mberengwa | The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

Localised lockdowns have been instituted at some schools in Mberengwa district as the number of pupils and teachers who have tested positive to Covid-19 has risen to 311.

This followed massive testing in six schools by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Mberengwa District Development Coordinator, Mr Ndeya Nyede, said the majority of positive cases were asymptomatic. He said 2 507 PCR tests were done, with 311 coming out positive.

Active cases are now 244.

According to the Mberengwa district schools Covid-19 situation update released yesterday, Msume High

School recorded 12 positive cases from 89 tests done, and nine cases are active.

Masase High School recorded 101 positive cases from 703 tests and 72 cases are active.

Chegato High School recorded 154 positive cases from 775 tests with 127 cases being active while Mnene High School did 774 tests, with 40 positive cases recorded.

Thirty-two cases are active at the school.