Drug dealer jailed 6 years

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A Magunje man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing dagga.

Tasiyana Zingore (49) of Nyamufarira Village was brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for dealing with dangerous drugs.

On August 14, 2024, police detectives received information to the effect that Zingore had dagga at his homestead.

Acting on the information, the police proceeded to Zingore’s homestead. A search was conducted and two sacks containing loose dagga weighing 13,25 kgs were recovered.

The dagga was valued at US$3 480.