Kereke, Rukasha trial moved to November 25

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The trial of incarcerated former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke and suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha on charges of fraud involving US$400 000 has been moved to November 25.

The trial was supposed to start on Monday after the State served the pair with court papers during the last sitting to allow them to prepare for their trial.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2014, Rukasha and Kereke signed an agreement for the latter to sell his Fortress Hospital to HMMAS.

Kereke allegedly appointed Health Body Images managing director Newton Madzika to do the transaction on his behalf.

On November 7, 2014, HMMAS met its obligation by paying the full purchase price of US$400 000.

However, on March 18, 2022, Kereke connived with Rukasha and wrote to HMMAS misrepresenting that the latter still owed him US$400 000.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.