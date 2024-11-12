ERC AFRICA STATEMENT ON THE POST ELECTION VIOLENCE IN MOZAMBIQUE.

The Election Resource Centre Africa (ERC Africa) notes with concern as the recent post election period in Mozambique has been marred with violence and repression, with at least 34 people dead according to the Centro para Democracia e Direitos Humanos (CDD). Following the 9 October 2024 election, state security forces have used excessive force to disperse opposition-led demonstrations in Maputo, Mozambique and systematically restricted internet access amid the violent crackdown.

The protests are a result of growing tensions following the announcement on Thursday the 24th of October 2024 of the election results by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) declaring Daniel Chapo (Frelimo) as Presidential winner amid allegations of widespread vote rigging and electoral malpractice. The disputes follow a historical trend in highly contested elections, as not a single result in previous elections has been seen as credible. The recurring allegations of election fraud and the growing lack of credibility of the electoral dispute resolution mechanisms has culminated in the protests. Additionally, the election result management framework for Mozambique has created uncertainty around result finalisation as the Constitutional Council is yet to validate the election results.

While ERC Africa recognizes the role of state security in the protection of lives and maintenance of peace, ERC Africa urges them to maintain professionalism and most importantly preserve the sanctity of human life. The ERC takes this opportunity to remind the Mozambican government of its commitments to the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, which places a commitment on the Mozambican government to take all necessary measures and precautions to prevent political violence.

Additionally, ERC Africa takes note of the calls to hold a SADC Extraordinary Summit between 16 and 20 November 2024, to address the deepening post election crisis in Mozambique. The Summit consists of Heads of State/Government within the Southern African Development Community and has the powers to approve policies and strategies of SADC. Additionally, the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation has jurisdiction over any matter affecting peace and security in any member state as enshrined in Article 11 of the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, of which Mozambique is a signatory.

The Extraordinary Summit has an opportunity to take an important step in re-establishing precedents around accountability for post election violence for member states. A step necessary for the restoration of public trust in electoral processes across Southern Africa.

Recommendations

The Mozambican authorities should:

Immediately call an end to the violent state led response to the post election protests Take immediate steps to guarantee the right to life and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment for all Mozambicans. The government should publicly denounce all acts of violence including violence perpetrated by state security agents Allow international election observers, human rights organisations and the media unrestricted access to all parts of the country and also guarantee the safety of all persons who report human rights abuses. Ensure that all people arrested are free from torture and other ill-treatment while in detention, that they have adequate conditions of detention and access to lawyers, relatives and medical care, and are immediately brought before the courts. Immediately cease internet blockages and restore full access to the internet and social media platforms to all citizens.

Political Parties

While they can continue to exercise their constitutional rights, they must do so peacefully, while upholding the rights of others.

SADC