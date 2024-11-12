Source: Former MDC Alliance senator Lilian Timveos dies in Harare hospital – Nehanda Radio

Former opposition MDC Alliance Senator Lilian Timveos passed away earlier on Monday at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Born in Kwekwe in 1973, Timveos was a member of Zanu-PF’s Zvishavane District.

Details surrounding her death were not clear at the time of writing.

She held various key positions, including being appointed to Petrotrade’s governing board in 2021 and serving as national secretary for training and implementation in the Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) National Executive Council.

Timveos is survived by her husband, Michael, and their four children. Condolences are pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Colleagues and opponents alike are paying tribute to her legacy.

Opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats leader Linda Masarira, paid tribute to Timveos, describing her as a brave woman.

“Senator Lilian Timveous mandirwadzisa. You were a jolly good fellow. One rare woman who never allowed mob psychology to determine her thought process. One woman who stood up for me when I was being harassed in MDC till I left,” Masarira said.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your loved one, the Timveous family. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time.

“May the warm memories of your loved one comfort you, and may her legacy continue to inspire and guide you.

“I pray that you find strength and solace in the love and support of family, friends and community.

“May God bless you with peace, comfort, and healing during this mourning time.”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said: “I have just received the saddest news of the passing on of Senator Lilian Timveos. She was a good person who was dedicated to her craft and to her country. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”