Fans pool resources for crucial Warriors AFCOn qualifiers 

Africa Cup of Nations

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) is mobilizing resources to ferry its members to South Africa and Cameroon for the Warriors’ make or break Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon in a fortnight’s time.

ZNSSA chairman Mattias Kufandirimbwa told NewsDay Sport that they are approaching corporate entities and well-wishers to help in raising funds to enable a huge number of fans to accompany the team to Polokwane for the crucial match against Kenya.

The Michael Nees-coached side has once again been forced to play home matches on foreign soils as Zimbabwe has no CAF-approved stadiums. But this has not deterred the fans from following up their team even when playing far away from home.

ZNSSA says it has so far secured sponsorship for 12 supporters to travel to South Africa and Cameroon, courtesy of Betterbrands owned by Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya.

Betterbrands is also the official kit sponsor for the Warriors.

“We want to applaud Mr Sakupwanya for the kind gesture through his company Betterbrands,” Kufandirimbwa said.

“Here is a patriotic football enthusiast who has Zimbabwe football at heart. He wants to see Zimbabwe football develop, and has been very supportive in that aspect by financing the national team, some local clubs as well as owning a football club which is set to bring excitement when it lands in the premier league.

“Sakupwanya has availed a sponsorship package for 12 supporters so that we can go and cheer on our boys in these two very important matches. The sponsorship include airfares and accommodation. Our presence will obviously boost the team’s morale and inspire the boys to perform to their best. This is one of his numerous efforts to support football development in the country.”

Zimbabwe host Kenya in Polokwane on Friday next week in their penultimate Afcon qualifier, needing to avoid a defeat to secure their ticket to the finals.

They will then travel to Yaounde to clash with the already qualified Cameroon four days later in the final qualifier.

Zifa have announced that the Kenya match will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium at 6pm while Cameroon will host the Warriors at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo at 3pm.

The supporters are scheduled to travel to South Africa on the 15th and watch the Kenya match, before connecting to Cameroon the following morning.

Kufandirimbwa said he is still appealing for more companies and well wishers to come on board so that they can increase their travel contingent.

“We are appealing for more sponsorship so that we get more supporters to travel. If we can get 200 supporters, especially for the Kenya game, it would be great.

“That game is life and death for the nation so the boys need all the support that they can get. We have to go in our numbers to make sure that we help the team over the line. I’m appealing for those who can help with resources like buses so that we can carry as many supporters as we can,” he said.

Zimbabwe are second in Group J with 8 points, and only need to avoid a defeat against Kenya to secure their ticket to the Afcon finals.

Should they falter against the Harambe Stars, the Warriors will have to do it the hard way by beating group leaders Cameroon in their backyard.

Cameroon, on 10 points, are already through while Kenya are on four points and need a perfect record in their final two group games against Zimbabwe and winless Namibia to clinch a ticket to the finals.

Namibia, with zero points, are out of the race.