Source: Magaya opens his Heart in Kwekwe -Newsday Zimbabwe

Barely a year after unveiling his state of the art stadium, named The Heart, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya has revealed plans to construct a bigger and better stadium in Kwekwe.

Stunning design illustrations of the 10 000 seater stadium to be named Chahwanda Stadium – The Heart Main Arena, were released yesterday, with the cleric saying the new stadium will be a “magnified and transformed version” of The Heart Stadium.

“It’s bigger and better and a correction of all the flaws of the first Heart Stadium,” Magaya said.

He said the facility, which is named after Magaya’s business associate Shepherd Chahwanda who is the project’s main funder, will meet all the CAF requirements to host both domestic and international matches.

Zimbabwe currently doesn’t have a CAF approved stadium, forcing national teams and local clubs participating in continental competitions to take their home matches in foreign lands.

“It will have all CAF requirements embedded in it. It is being constructed at the epicenter of the country in Kwekwe where it is envisaged to benefit all Premier Soccer League clubs and national teams,” he said.

Construction of the ambitious project has already started following a visit by the Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, who toured the site and gave his blessings.

More government officials are expected to visit the site in the coming days to get an appreciation of what Magaya is doing in terms of infrastructural development in the country.

The Zifa presidential aspirant has set himself a target of finishing the ambitious project before the start of the domestic premier league season next year.

“My partner is strong enough and well encouraged,” Magaya said.

“We will complete this project most probably in early January coinciding with the ZIFA elections. My other eye is on Southern and Eastern regions of the country. They need the same.”

The successful completion of the project could see the return of premier league football to Kwekwe, a city which was once home to famous clubs such as Lancashire Steel, Zisco Steel and Kwekwe Cables.

A local team, Kwekwe United which is coached by Prince Matore, is on the verge of winning promotion to the elite league, and could be the first to use Chahwanda Stadium – The Heart Main Arena, as it’s home stadium next season.

Kwekwe based Hardrock Fc, owned by Chahwanda and playing in the Zifa Midlands Division 2B but set for Central Region Soccer League next season, would also be using the stadium for its home matches.

This development comes barely a year after Magaya unveiled another stadium, The Heart.

The 5000 seater facility, located inside the Yadah Complex in Harare’s WaterFalls, was commissioned by the country’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in December last year.

He also constructed a similar facility in Maputo, Mozambique, named The Heart 2 early this year while The Heart 3 is being constructed in Malawi.

Magaya, who regularly host sports tournaments at his Yadah Complex and also sponsors a netball league in Chitungwiza, says he is still eager to refurbish Chibuku and Gwanzura Stadiums to meet premier league standards.

The Chitungwiza born cleric is rumoured to be vying for the ZIFA presidency whose plebiscite is scheduled for January next year.

A number of prominent football personalities, including former national team captains Willard Katsande and Tapuwa Kapini, and ex-Warriors coach Baltemar Brito have all publicly endorsed his ZIFA candidacy.