Former manager in court for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Former AMG Global Manager Never Makova on Friday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for putting a non-company vehicle under insurance cover of US$66 000 and later faking an accident to claim the money.

Makova was responsible for motor vehicle fleet management and placing the company’s vehicles on insurance policies, making sure that they are renewed from time to time.

Makova was granted $50 000 bail when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to May 22.

The complainant is Alliance Insurance (Private) Limited Company whose business is motor vehicles, property, and life insurance represented by Blessing Chamaida who is a loss control officer.

The State alleged that on May 5 last year, the Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers invited AMG GLOBAL Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe motor vehicle fleet policy through Makova’s email.

Acting in connivance with Albert Kaseke (now deceased) of Fineye Panel Beaters, Makova took advantage of the request and added a non-AMG GLOBAL Chartered Accountant Zimbabwe motor vehicle namely a Toyota Fortuner registration number AFO 3328.

The accused insured the motor vehicle with the complainant for US$55 000.

The court also heard that on October 22, Makova and his accomplice Albert Kaseke (now deceased) made a concocted claim through Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers.

They stated that on October 19 at around 7:50pm, Charles Machawiri had an accident whilst driving the Toyota Fortuner on registration number AFO 3328 at Juru turn-off.

The second party was Ebban Nyuke who was driving an unregistered Toyota Hilux.

They quoted ZRP Murewa (Juru) Traffic CR19/01/21 and used a counterfeit date stamp to authenticate the claim document.

Makova obtained quotations from Cedric Jonker Spraypaints, Fineye panel beaters,Jock Smith Spraypaints and Floyd enterprises and went to raise a fictitious third-party confirmation of insurance cover from Clarion Insurance Company on the Toyota Hilux and attached them to the claim documents.

Acting upon the misrepresentation on October 22, the complainant paid US$36 059 into Fineye Investments Nedbank account being valued for a total loss of the Toyota Fortuner which was damaged beyond economical repair.

The insurance company again paid US$30 000 into Alfred Chikerema’s CBZ bank account number 66161818190022 for damages of total loss for the third party namely a Toyota Hilux chassis number AHTGA3DD200974205 which was alleged to have been damaged beyond economic repair.

The total amount prejudiced is US$66 059 and nothing was recovered.