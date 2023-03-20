Source: FOUR YEARS ON, ZIM AUTHORITIES REVIVE PROSECUTION OF MAHIYA OVER PLOT TO OVERTHROW MNANGAGWA’S GOVT

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has resuscitated the prosecution of Rashid Mahiya, a pro-democracy campaigner and civil society leader, for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, in a case which first emerged four years ago.

for the full report read the below document.

Four Years On, Zim Authorities Revive Prosecution Of Mahiya Over Plot To Overthrow Mnangagwa’s Govt