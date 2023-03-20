Source: FOUR YEARS ON, ZIM AUTHORITIES REVIVE PROSECUTION OF MAHIYA OVER PLOT TO OVERTHROW MNANGAGWA’S GOVT
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has resuscitated the prosecution of Rashid Mahiya, a pro-democracy campaigner and civil society leader, for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, in a case which first emerged four years ago.
for the full report read the below document.
Four Years On, Zim Authorities Revive Prosecution Of Mahiya Over Plot To Overthrow Mnangagwa’s Govt
COMMENTS