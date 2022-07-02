Source: Govt orders Marondera to re-advertise TC post – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

GOVERNMENT has ordered the Municipality of Marondera to re- advertise the town clerk (TC)’s post despite having already shortlisted three candidates.

The process of appointing a new town clerk was done two years ago and the local authority now waiting for the Local Government ministry to appoint one of the shortlisted candidates.

The shortlisted candidates include chamber secretary Rinashe Nyamuzihwa, town finance director John Kachingwe and Murewa Town Council chief executive Alois Gurajena.

Marondera mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye confirmed the new developments yesterday, saying council will place an advert soon as instructed.

“I confirm that I received a letter from the ministry instructing us to re-advertise the TC post. There are a lot of processes to be done, but I can tell you that very soon we will flight the advert,” he said.

Nyahuye, however, did not say why government had gave the instruction.

The post fell vacant following the retirement of former town clerk Josiah Musuwo who held the position for close to three decades.

Nyamuzihwa is currently the acting town clerk.