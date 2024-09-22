Source: Govt raids borehole owners, unregistered ones to pay US$150 fine -Newsday Zimbabwe

Borehole owners

GOVERNMENT has threatened to fine people who own boreholes that are not registered with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority in Upper Gwayi Sub-Catchment area in Matabeleland North province.

In a notice dated September 12, the Upper Gwayi Sub Catchment Council advised borehole owners on the requirements for registering boreholes and wells.

The notice, which was signed by D Mapolisa, was posted at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo.

“Do you have a well or borehole? Is the well or borehole registered with the Upper Gwayi Sub-Catchment Council? If your answers are yes to question 1 and no to question 2, please visit our offices and register your well or borehole and pay outstanding levies,” the notice read.

“Failure to do so will attract legal penalties as stipulated in Statutory Instrument 206 of 2001 and section 118 of the Water Act [Chapter 20:24].

“Please be advised that it is illegal to use water from a well/ borehole without a permit. You are advised to respond to this notice within seven days. Every visit to your property will attract a non-compliance fee of US$150, if you fail to respond within the stipulated days. Consider this your first visit.”

According to the Water Act [Chapter 20:24], all borehole owners should register their boreholes with the Zimbabwe National Water (Zinwa) or the nearest catchment council offices.

All prospective borehole owners should get a permit for the drilling of a borehole from Zinwa or the nearest catchment council offices.

Contacted for a comment, Zinwa spokesperson Merjorie Munyonga said the water authority could not vouch for the authenticity or otherwise of the letter in question, suffice to say that Upper Gwayi Sub-Catchment Council is a bona fide organisation created in terms of the Water Act whose duties, among others, include the registration and monitoring of groundwater use.

“Sub-catchment councils, which are also legal entities separate from Zinwa, retain the responsibility of registering boreholes and issuing groundwater abstraction permits and are responsible for the maintenance of the registers for boreholes. Zinwa only steps in to assist sub-catchment councils only in instances where they lack capacity to perform their mandate,” she said.

“The public is advised that in accordance with the law, individuals or entities need to obtain authority to drill and deepen boreholes from their respective sub-catchment councils. Boreholes drilled without registration require regularisation with sub-catchment councils as well. This ensures sustainable utilisation of groundwater resources.”